Seats in Rada go to Servant of the People with 44.2% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 11.4%, European Solidarity with 8.8%, Batkivschyna with 7.4%, Holos with 6.5% - national exit poll

Five parties will get seats in the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation, according to the results of the national exit poll conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and the Ukrainian Center for Economic and Political Studies named after Oleksandr Razumkov.

According to the poll data as of 20:00, the Servant of the People received 44.2% of the vote, the Opposition Platform for Life - 11.4%, the European Solidarity - 8.8%, the Batkivschyna Party - 7.4%, the Holos (Voice) Party - 6.5%.

The Strength and Honor Party mustered 4.3% of the vote. Taking into account a possible statistical error, this political force still has a chance of getting into the parliament.

The rest of the parties received less than 5% of the vote thus failing to overcome the election threshold. The Opposition Bloc took 3.3%, the Sharij Party - 3.1%, the Radical Party - 2.8%, the Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy got 2.2%, the Svoboda Party - 2.1%.

The Civil Position garnered 0.9%, the Green Party - 0.7%, Samopomich - 0.6%, the Agrarian Party - 0.5%, Mikheil Saakashvili's of New Forces - 0,4%, the Power of People - 0.3%, the Power of Law - 0.2%, the Social Justice - 0.2%, the Nezalezhnist (Independence), the Patriot Party and Fakel (Torch) - 0.1% each.

A total of 11,629 respondents at 300 polling stations were interviewed for the national exit poll. The margin of sampling error does not exceed 2.5% for leaders and within the limits of 0.5%-1% - for the rest of the parties.