Facts

20:57 21.07.2019

Seats in Rada go to Servant of the People with 43.9% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 11.5%, European Solidarity with 8.9%, Batkivschyna with 7.6%, Holos with 6.3% - national exit poll

2 min read

Five parties will get seats in the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation, according to the results of the national exit poll conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and the Ukrainian Center for Economic and Political Studies named after Oleksandr Razumkov.

According to the poll data as of 18:00, the Servant of the People mustered 43.9% of the vote, the Opposition Platform for Life - 11.5%, the European Solidarity - 8.9%, the Batkivschyna Party - 7.6%, the Holos (Voice) Party - 6.3%.

For the Strength and Honor Party received 4.4% of the vote.

These are preliminary results as of 18:00, the final results will be announced at 22:00.

The rest of the parties received less than 5% of the vote thus failing to overcome the election threshold. The Opposition Bloc took 3.3%, the Sharij Party - 3.1%, the Radical Party - 2.8%, the Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy got 2.2%, the Svoboda Party - 2.1%.

The Civil Position garnered 0.9%, the Green Party - 0.7%, Samopomich - 0.6%, the Agrarian Party - 0.5%, Mikheil Saakashvili's of New Forces - 0,4%, the Power of People - 0.3%, the Power of Law - 0.2%, the Social Justice - 0.2%, the Nezalezhnist (Independence), the Patriot Party and Fakel (Torch) - 0.1% each.

A total of 10,551 respondents at 300 polling stations were interviewed for the national exit poll. The margin of sampling error does not exceed 2.5% for leaders and within the limits of 0.5%-1% - for the rest of the parties.

Tags: #poll #parliament #exit #national #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

22:43 21.07.2019
Elections in Ukraine pass peacefully – Interior Ministry

Elections in Ukraine pass peacefully – Interior Ministry

22:37 21.07.2019
Servant of the People party expects good result in constituencies, says they lead in Kyiv districts

Servant of the People party expects good result in constituencies, says they lead in Kyiv districts

22:27 21.07.2019
Servant of the People with 43.5% of vote, Opposition Platform-For Life 12.5%, European Solidarity 8.7%, Batkivschyna 8.1%, Holos 6.6% get into Rada – updated data of exit poll ordered by 112.ua

Servant of the People with 43.5% of vote, Opposition Platform-For Life 12.5%, European Solidarity 8.7%, Batkivschyna 8.1%, Holos 6.6% get into Rada – updated data of exit poll ordered by 112.ua

22:15 21.07.2019
Seats in Rada go to Servant of the People with 44.2% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 11.4%, European Solidarity with 8.8%, Batkivschyna with 7.4%, Holos with 6.5% - national exit poll

Seats in Rada go to Servant of the People with 44.2% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 11.4%, European Solidarity with 8.8%, Batkivschyna with 7.4%, Holos with 6.5% - national exit poll

21:33 21.07.2019
Servant of the People with 44.4% of votes, Opposition Platform-For Life with 12.5%, European Solidarity with 8.5%, Batkivschyna with 7.7%, Holos with 6% get seats in Rada – 1+1 TV Channel exit poll

Servant of the People with 44.4% of votes, Opposition Platform-For Life with 12.5%, European Solidarity with 8.5%, Batkivschyna with 7.7%, Holos with 6% get seats in Rada – 1+1 TV Channel exit poll

21:13 21.07.2019
Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections 51.08% as of 20:00 – CEC data from seven constituencies

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections 51.08% as of 20:00 – CEC data from seven constituencies

21:03 21.07.2019
Servant of the People with 44.71% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 12.24%, European Solidarity with 8.54%, Batkivschyna with 7.56%, Holos with 5.94% get seats in Rada - exit poll of Committee of Voters and SOCIS

Servant of the People with 44.71% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 12.24%, European Solidarity with 8.54%, Batkivschyna with 7.56%, Holos with 5.94% get seats in Rada - exit poll of Committee of Voters and SOCIS

20:39 21.07.2019
Servant of the People with 44.71% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 12.24%, European Solidarity with 8.54%, Batkivschyna with 7.56%, Holos with 5.94% get seats in Rada- exit poll of Committee of Voters and SOCIS

Servant of the People with 44.71% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 12.24%, European Solidarity with 8.54%, Batkivschyna with 7.56%, Holos with 5.94% get seats in Rada- exit poll of Committee of Voters and SOCIS

20:39 21.07.2019
Servant of the People gets 42.7% of vote, Opposition Platform-For Life 12.9%, European Solidarity 8.8%, Batkivschyna 8.5%, Holos 6.5% – exit poll ordered by 112.ua

Servant of the People gets 42.7% of vote, Opposition Platform-For Life 12.9%, European Solidarity 8.8%, Batkivschyna 8.5%, Holos 6.5% – exit poll ordered by 112.ua

20:23 21.07.2019
Seats in Rada go to Servant of the People with 43.9% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 11.5%, European Solidarity with 8.9%, Batkivschyna with 7.6%, Holos with 6.3% - national exit poll

Seats in Rada go to Servant of the People with 43.9% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 11.5%, European Solidarity with 8.9%, Batkivschyna with 7.6%, Holos with 6.3% - national exit poll

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

LATEST

Talks on Ukraine's cooperation with IMF will resume in Sept – presidential representative in govt

Poroshenko sees Holos as European Solidarity's partner in new parliament

CEC starts publishing voting results, four parties get to Rada, Servant of the People with 48.64%

Zelensky: our priorities are termination of war, fight against corruption

Zelensky makes it clear his team is ready to discuss cooperation with Vakarchuk's party

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections 49.39% as of 20:00 – CEC data from 100 constituencies

Zelensky promises law on president's impeachment will be passed

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections 49.53% as of 20:00 – CEC data from 51 constituencies

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS 49.53% AS OF 20:00 – CEC DATA FROM 51 CONSTITUENCIES

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS 51.08% AS OF 20:00 – CEC DATA FROM SEVEN CONSTITUENCIES

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD