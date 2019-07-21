Seats in Rada go to Servant of the People with 43.9% of vote, Opposition Platform- For Life with 11.5%, European Solidarity with 8.9%, Batkivschyna with 7.6%, Holos with 6.3% - national exit poll

Five parties will get seats in the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation, according to the results of the national exit poll conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and the Ukrainian Center for Economic and Political Studies named after Oleksandr Razumkov.

According to the poll data as of 18:00, the Servant of the People mustered 43.9% of the vote, the Opposition Platform for Life - 11.5%, the European Solidarity - 8.9%, the Batkivschyna Party - 7.6%, the Holos (Voice) Party - 6.3%.

For the Strength and Honor Party received 4.4% of the vote.

These are preliminary results as of 18:00, the final results will be announced at 22:00.