Police open 56 cases on electoral violations as of 19:00 – Interior Ministry

As of 19:00 on Sunday, police have opened 56 criminal proceedings into violations recorded on the day of the early elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

"As of 19:00, the police entered 56 cases to the unified register of pre-trial investigations. In addition, 52 administrative protocols were made. All in all, the police recorded 1,955 appeals," the Interior Ministry wrote on its Facebook page.

Of the 56 criminal proceedings, 30 cases have been opened into unlawful use of a ballot, seven into bribing a voter, seven into bomb-scares, six into obstructing the exercise of the right to vote, two into falsifying documents, two into hooliganism, one into terrorist attack and one into robbery.