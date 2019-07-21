Facts

19:30 21.07.2019

"Carousel" voting, other violations registered in Donetsk region's Bakhmut - Opposition Platform - For Life

The political party Opposition Platform - For Life has reported a number of violations at polling stations in Donetsk region, in particular the fact that two ballots were handed to one voter, "carousel" voting and the signing of protocols before the end of the voting.

As of 13:30, a number of violations of the electoral process were recorded in the 46th electoral district, the party's press service reported. In particular, in Bakhmut at polling station No. 140650 the observers recorded two ballots being issued to one person. A young woman who tried to vote twice was claiming that she wanted to express the political position of her father, who allegedly could not come to the polling station.

At polling station No. 140613, observers tried to prevent the installation of CCTV cameras by cutting off the electricity. An autonomous power generator was brought to solve this problem.

The list of voters at both polling stations No. 140625 and 140627 had residents of a multi-apartment building located on Yubileina Street.

In addition, in Bakhmut, about ten cars, which were carrying “carousel” voters to various polling stations, were spotted.

At polling station No. 140058, to which the village of Vesela Dolyna and the Bakhmut psycho-neurological boarding school are attached, other persons entered the booth with the voter.

