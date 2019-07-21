Facts

19:11 21.07.2019

Servant of the People working on draft coalition agreement, mulling 3-4 candidates for premier

1 min read

David Arakhamiya (also known as David Braun), a candidate for people's deputy from the Servant of the People party, has said the party was working on a draft coalition agreement and considering three or four candidates for the post of prime minister of Ukraine.

"There are three or four candidates for the post of prime minister now, which was not recorded before. There is no Tymoshenko [Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivschyna party] and Palytsia [Ihor Palytsia, the former head of Odesa Regional State Administration] there," he said reporters at the party headquarters on Sunday.

The journalist offered a number of names, including Danyliuk, Kobolev, and Vitrenko.

"Something like that, professionals who are fluent in English, who know how the state works, but have not been in some parties," the candidate explained.

He also refused to name the candidate for defense minister.

