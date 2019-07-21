Facts

13:46 21.07.2019

Zelensky hopes situation gradually stabilize with start of ceasefire in Donbas from July 21

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that since the start of Sunday there have not been attacks recorded in Donbas, according to information available to him, and he hopes that the situation would gradually become more stable.

"The ceasefire was supposed to start at midnight. They reported to me: there were no attacks. But we have one problem there – there are casualties caused by mines," he said after voting at a polling station on Sunday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine "about the situation with the implementation of the truce agreement in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas.

Zelensky said that the incident with bomb explosion causing death of military personnel is being investigated. He said that the mine blast killed two servicemen and wounded two.

Asked what the overall situation is currently in the JFO zone, the president said: "I pray to God that the situation is at least a little more stable, we are waiting."

Tags: #zelensky #ceasefire #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:33 21.07.2019
Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

12:10 21.07.2019
Two KIA, two WIA in Luhansk region due to explosion of device installed by sabotage-reconnaissance group – JFO HQ

Two KIA, two WIA in Luhansk region due to explosion of device installed by sabotage-reconnaissance group – JFO HQ

11:17 21.07.2019
NATO experts familiarize themselves with communication between military, civilian population in JFO area

NATO experts familiarize themselves with communication between military, civilian population in JFO area

10:15 21.07.2019
Mayorske checkpoint temporarily doesn't work, bomb threat report being verified - State Border Service

Mayorske checkpoint temporarily doesn't work, bomb threat report being verified - State Border Service

00:01 21.07.2019
New ceasefire to begin in Donbas

New ceasefire to begin in Donbas

11:50 20.07.2019
Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

11:49 20.07.2019
Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

18:05 19.07.2019
Zelensky dismisses ambassadors to 11 countries, in particular, U.S., Armenia, Turkmenistan, Cyprus, Argentina and Vatican

Zelensky dismisses ambassadors to 11 countries, in particular, U.S., Armenia, Turkmenistan, Cyprus, Argentina and Vatican

17:10 19.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

16:41 19.07.2019
Zelensky dismisses Valeriy Chaly from post of Ukraine's envoy to U.S.

Zelensky dismisses Valeriy Chaly from post of Ukraine's envoy to U.S.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

LATEST

Police open 21 cases related to breaking law on Election Day, situation across Ukraine is calm – Interior ministry

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 33.8% as of 16:00 – CEC data from five constituencies

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION 33.8% AS OF 16:00 – CEC DATA FROM 5 CONSTITUENCIES

Several more explosives found near Mayorske checkpoint – Emergencies Service head

No attacks recorded in Donbas since start of ceasefire – Ukraine's defense ministry

Parliamentary election being held routinely – CEC

ODIHR ready to present preliminary report on parliamentary election in Ukraine on Monday – mission head

Parliamentary election being held routinely – CEC

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION BEING HELD ROUTINELY – CEC

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 19.24% as of noon – CEC data from 195 constituencies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD