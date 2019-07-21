Zelensky hopes situation gradually stabilize with start of ceasefire in Donbas from July 21

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that since the start of Sunday there have not been attacks recorded in Donbas, according to information available to him, and he hopes that the situation would gradually become more stable.

"The ceasefire was supposed to start at midnight. They reported to me: there were no attacks. But we have one problem there – there are casualties caused by mines," he said after voting at a polling station on Sunday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine "about the situation with the implementation of the truce agreement in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas.

Zelensky said that the incident with bomb explosion causing death of military personnel is being investigated. He said that the mine blast killed two servicemen and wounded two.

Asked what the overall situation is currently in the JFO zone, the president said: "I pray to God that the situation is at least a little more stable, we are waiting."