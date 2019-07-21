Facts

12:24 21.07.2019

Information about alleged bomb threat at all polling stations in Toretsk being checked – Interior ministry

The police in Toretsk, Donetsk region, are checking information about alleged bomb threat at all 14 polling stations of the city, the Interior Ministry has reported.

"In the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region, a message was received about the alleged bomb threat at all 14 polling stations in this city. Currently, the National Police units are taking all the necessary measures to verify this information," adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Zorian Shkyriak said at a briefing in Kyiv.

According to him, people at the polling stations were not evacuated.

"We are doing everything so that Ukrainian citizens have the opportunity of exercising their constitutional right and taking part in the vote," he said.

