Khortytsia group: Assault group of occupiers destroyed in Toretsk

A Ukrainian armored group, in cooperation with a group of fighters from the KORD special forces unit of the National Police, destroyed an assault group of the Russian army in Toretsk, the press service of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of forces said on Friday.

"A group of occupiers broke through to the territory of one of the enterprises in Toretsk and settled in the buildings. The task of 'driving out' the Russian invaders fell to an armored group consisting of a tank crew, an M2 Bradley IFV crew and a group of fighters from the KORD special forces unit of the National Police (with the support of the Senator MRAP armored vehicle)," the group of forces said in the Telegram channel.

It is reported that the task was completed, the assault group of occupiers was destroyed.

"With joint efforts, the task was completed quickly and efficiently. The group of occupiers was destroyed," the group's press service said.