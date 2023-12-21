Facts

17:55 21.12.2023

Total of four air bombs dropped on Toretsk mines – Klymenko

1 min read
The Russian army carried out two airstrikes on Toretsk (Donetsk region): the strike hit two mines, two bombs were dropped on each of them, said Ihor Klymenko, head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

"Two bombs hit the territory of one of the mines of Toretsk. One person was killed and two others were injured. The company is de-energized. There were 32 miners underground, they have already been brought to the surface," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

According to him, two more bombs hit the territory of another mine. "Two people were killed and three injured. As a result of the strikes, administrative buildings and equipment were damaged."

The police are conducting investigative actions, and criminal proceedings have been initiated.

Earlier, with reference to the regional prosecutor's office, it was reported that at 12:00 on December 21, 2023, the Russian army launched two airstrikes on Toretsk. "The type of weapons used by the invaders is still being established. The strikes hit civilian infrastructure facilities. Three men aged 41, 42, 45 died from their injuries. Five more employees of two enterprises received injuries of varying severity."

Tags: #bombs #toretsk

