Facts

12:10 21.07.2019

Patrol boat Sloviansk finishes sea trials

1 min read

The website of Ukraine's defense ministry Armiainform.com.ua has said the Sloviansk patrol boat has completed sea trials off the coast of Maryland in the United States.

"During sea trials on board the R-191, Ukrainian crews of Island-class vessels were present. They are now taking a ten-week training course at the Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies (MITAGS) in Baltimore (Maryland), the ezine said on Thursday evening.

For Ukrainian crews, this was the first acquaintance with boats directly at sea. They had the opportunity to observe the mooring operations, maneuvering and speed tests.

Tags: #usa #tests #cutter
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:41 19.07.2019
Zelensky dismisses Valeriy Chaly from post of Ukraine's envoy to U.S.

Zelensky dismisses Valeriy Chaly from post of Ukraine's envoy to U.S.

10:37 19.07.2019
U.S. Congress prepares new sanctions against Russia for illegally detaining Ukrainian sailors, naval ships

U.S. Congress prepares new sanctions against Russia for illegally detaining Ukrainian sailors, naval ships

13:36 16.07.2019
Austrian vice-chancellor endorses Firtash's extradition to U.S.

Austrian vice-chancellor endorses Firtash's extradition to U.S.

10:54 15.07.2019
Ukrtransnafta checks quality of U.S. crude oil, pumps it to Kremenchuk oil refinery

Ukrtransnafta checks quality of U.S. crude oil, pumps it to Kremenchuk oil refinery

10:54 11.07.2019
Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, Pentagon delegation discuss disengagement in Stanytsia Luhanska area

Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, Pentagon delegation discuss disengagement in Stanytsia Luhanska area

10:20 08.07.2019
Ukraine requests for the first time to purchase military equipment through U.S. Defense Department

Ukraine requests for the first time to purchase military equipment through U.S. Defense Department

14:54 03.07.2019
U.S. Embassy concerned about attack on party volunteers of political candidates involved in election campaign to Rada

U.S. Embassy concerned about attack on party volunteers of political candidates involved in election campaign to Rada

13:03 02.07.2019
Ukraine takes part in work of 49th OAS GA, discusses visa-free travel, observation at Venezuela elections

Ukraine takes part in work of 49th OAS GA, discusses visa-free travel, observation at Venezuela elections

13:15 28.06.2019
U.S. Senate adopts bill increasing assistance to Ukraine to $300 mln

U.S. Senate adopts bill increasing assistance to Ukraine to $300 mln

12:37 27.06.2019
Russia should take steps to strengthen ceasefire in Donbas

Russia should take steps to strengthen ceasefire in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

LATEST

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION 17.66% AS OF NOON – CEC DATA FROM 74 CONSTITUENCIES

Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

Information about alleged bomb threat at all polling stations in Toretsk being checked – Interior ministry

ZELENSKY SEES ECONOMIST WHO EARLIER DID NOT HEAD GOVT, RADA, PARLIAMENTARY FACTION AS PM

ZELENSKY SEES DEPUTY IMMUNITY BILL ONE OF FIRST BILLS TO CONSIDER BY NEW RADA

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 13.61% as of noon – CEC data from five constituencies

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION 13.61% AS OF NOON – CEC DATA FROM FIVE CONSTITUENCIES

Two KIA, two WIA in Luhansk region due to explosion of device installed by sabotage-reconnaissance group – JFO HQ

Servant of the People Party didn't bargain support at elections with any political force – Razumkov

All polling stations open in Ukraine – CEC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD