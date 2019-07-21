Patrol boat Sloviansk finishes sea trials

The website of Ukraine's defense ministry Armiainform.com.ua has said the Sloviansk patrol boat has completed sea trials off the coast of Maryland in the United States.

"During sea trials on board the R-191, Ukrainian crews of Island-class vessels were present. They are now taking a ten-week training course at the Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies (MITAGS) in Baltimore (Maryland), the ezine said on Thursday evening.

For Ukrainian crews, this was the first acquaintance with boats directly at sea. They had the opportunity to observe the mooring operations, maneuvering and speed tests.