Passage at Mayorske checkpoint resumed – Interior Minstry
The Mayorske checkpoint (Donetsk region), which on Sunday suspended the passage of persons and vehicles across the disengagement line due to the message about false bomb report, has already resumed its work.
"As of 09:35, the checkpoint territory, administrative buildings and the adjacent territory were fully examined ... no dangerous items were identified. Passage of persons and vehicles was fully renewed," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.