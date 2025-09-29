Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:55 29.09.2025

Zelenskyy: Over 174 sq km liberated in Dobropillia counter-offensive

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Over 174 sq km liberated in Dobropillia counter-offensive
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has reported on the situation at the front, and in particular near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. Since the beginning of the Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 174 sq km and cleared more than 194 sq km, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We are continuing the counter-offensive operation. As of this morning, the total Russian losses have reached 3,185 people, and almost 1,800 of them are irretrievable losses. More than 174 square kilometers have been liberated and more than 194 square kilometers have been cleared within the operation," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Monday.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to defend positions in other directions.

Special attention was paid during the report to the situation in Kupyansk.

Zelenskyy thanked each unit that ensures the destruction of Russian invaders.

Tags: #dobropillia #operation

10:50 29.09.2025
Ukraine surrounds enemy units on Dobropillia axis

12:20 26.09.2025
Syrsky reports significant AFU successes near Dobropillia

11:49 14.08.2025
Situation on Dobropillia axis 'stabilizing'

20:03 29.07.2025
Intelligence Agency's soldiers eliminate occupiers position on Tendra Spit, Zont electronic warfare complex, Rosa radar station

19:24 24.07.2025
Forced evacuation of families with children announced from Dobropillia, nine villages of two communities - Donetsk regional administration

12:19 11.06.2025
SBU prepares new surprises for enemy, no less painful than Operation Spider's Web – Maliuk

11:28 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy on SBU special operation: Ukraine defends itself, does everything to make Russia end this war

13:34 08.03.2025
Zelenskyy on strike on Dobropillia: Everything that helps Putin finance war must break

11:03 08.03.2025
As result of night strike on Dobropillia 11 killed, 30 wounded; total of 20 dead in Donetsk region

20:21 14.08.2024
AFU continue to advance in Kursk region, strategic goals being achieved – Zelenskyy

