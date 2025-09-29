Zelenskyy: Over 174 sq km liberated in Dobropillia counter-offensive

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has reported on the situation at the front, and in particular near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. Since the beginning of the Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 174 sq km and cleared more than 194 sq km, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We are continuing the counter-offensive operation. As of this morning, the total Russian losses have reached 3,185 people, and almost 1,800 of them are irretrievable losses. More than 174 square kilometers have been liberated and more than 194 square kilometers have been cleared within the operation," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Monday.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to defend positions in other directions.

Special attention was paid during the report to the situation in Kupyansk.

Zelenskyy thanked each unit that ensures the destruction of Russian invaders.