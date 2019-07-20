Facts

14:55 20.07.2019

Opposition Platform-For Life demands that Vyshinsky be released from custody

1 min read

The decision of Kyiv's Podilsky District Court to keep in custody chief editor of RIA Novosti-Ukraine Kirill Vyshinsky is a continuation of the policy of repression and infringement of freedom of speech in Ukraine, the Opposition Platform-For Life party has said.

"Opposition Platform-For Life condemns this anti-legal and anti-democratic court ruling. We demand the release of journalist Kirill Vyshinsky from custody and a full observance of his civil rights," the party said.

The political force noted that they continue to treat mass media in Ukraine as enemies of the state and consider them as figures for political "exchange."

Tags: #court #vyshinsky
