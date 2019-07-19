Russia must return, not swap arrested Ukrainian sailors to Ukraine

The exchange between Kyiv and Moscow of arrested or convicted citizens does not apply to the 24 Ukrainian naval sailors who were detained in the Kerch Strait area in late 2018 and are under arrest in Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Look: we are not talking about a swap of our sailors, whom they must return to us," Zelensky said in Kyiv on Friday morning, responding to journalists' questions about the possibility of exchange of held citizens between Ukraine and Moscow.