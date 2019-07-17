SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

The SBU Security Service of Ukraine has identified and detained the driver of the truck that transported the Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile system used to down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Donbas in July 2014, Deputy Head of the SBU Main Investigation Department Vitaliy Mayakov said.

He demonstrated a video of the Joint Investigation Group (JIT), part of which is the video captured on a phone with the movement of the Buk on a trailer truck.

"Thanks to this video and this phone, we identified who owns that trailer. We identified an individual from among the fighters who seized it from a transport firm in [Russia-occupied] Donetsk. Three years after, we managed to detain that individual, who did not suspect that we knew about him, when he was crossing the border with Russia from the territory we control. We arrested him and he is now serving his sentence here in Ukraine," Mayakov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.