Poroshenko to meet with new EP deputies, leaders of European parties in Strasbourg on July 17

Leader of the European Solidarity Party, the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will visit Strasbourg (France) on July 17, where at that time the European Parliament will be electing the leadership of the European Union.

Poroshenko received a special invitation to hold a series of international meetings, which had been prepared in advance, the press service of the European Solidarity Party reported.

"During meetings with newly elected members of the European Parliament and other political leaders, the fifth president of Ukraine intends to discuss the issue of extending the EU sanctions policy towards the Russian Federation, as well as the need to create an expanded special monitoring commission of the EP that will monitor the violation of the rights of the Crimean Tatars in the occupied Crimea," the press service said.

On July 22, Poroshenko will be in Kyiv.