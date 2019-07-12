One KIA, two WIA amid 24 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces launched 24 attacks on Ukrainian army positions, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA), and two more wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On July 11, the enemy fired 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns, and small arms on the units of the Joint Forces 24 times. As a result of enemy shelling, one soldier was killed and other two were injured," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.