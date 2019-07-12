Facts

10:43 12.07.2019

One KIA, two WIA amid 24 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
One KIA, two WIA amid 24 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces launched 24 attacks on Ukrainian army positions, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA), and two more wounded in action (WIA), the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On July 11, the enemy fired 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns, and small arms on the units of the Joint Forces 24 times. As a result of enemy shelling, one soldier was killed and other two were injured," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:54 11.07.2019
Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, Pentagon delegation discuss disengagement in Stanytsia Luhanska area

Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, Pentagon delegation discuss disengagement in Stanytsia Luhanska area

10:10 11.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, nine wounded in Donbas on July 10 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed, nine wounded in Donbas on July 10 – JFO HQ

10:39 10.07.2019
Nine Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Nine Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:11 09.07.2019
Russia-occupation forces shell Ukrainian positions 17 times on July 8, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces shell Ukrainian positions 17 times on July 8, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

11:54 08.07.2019
One KIA, three WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

One KIA, three WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

12:50 06.07.2019
Six Ukrainian soldiers wounded as a result of 28 attacks on Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas

Six Ukrainian soldiers wounded as a result of 28 attacks on Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas

10:33 05.07.2019
OSCE cannot verify withdrawal of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska

OSCE cannot verify withdrawal of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska

09:40 05.07.2019
Russia increasing number of troops at Ukrainian border

Russia increasing number of troops at Ukrainian border

10:07 04.07.2019
Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 29 enemy attacks in Donbas on July 3

Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 29 enemy attacks in Donbas on July 3

13:41 02.07.2019
Russia-occupation forces open fire 25 times on Ukrainian positions, two KIA, another two WIA on July 1

Russia-occupation forces open fire 25 times on Ukrainian positions, two KIA, another two WIA on July 1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBI denies conducting investigative actions in Presidential Office

MFA calls disgraceful decision of Russian PGO on recognizing activity of Ukrainian World Congress as 'undesirable'

EU court overturns sanctions extended by EU for Yanukovych, his son in 2016-2017, for some of his associates in 2018

Rada once again declines to discharge Klimkin as Ukrainian FM

NATO North Atlantic Council to visit Ukraine in late October

LATEST

SBI denies conducting investigative actions in Presidential Office

TV channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK bought by front man, impossible to establish link with Medvedchuk – NCTRB deputy head

EU-Ukraine Summit denies speculation about reconciliation with occupation of Crimea, Donbas – Tochytsky

MFA calls disgraceful decision of Russian PGO on recognizing activity of Ukrainian World Congress as 'undesirable'

Czech APS Holding, Ukraine's Avistar launch pilot investment, toxic asset management project in Ukraine

EU court overturns sanctions extended by EU for Yanukovych, his son in 2016-2017, for some of his associates in 2018

Rada once again declines to discharge Klimkin as Ukrainian FM

NATO North Atlantic Council to visit Ukraine in late October

Parliament passes Electoral Code with open party tickets for Rada elections

Zelensky proposes extending lustration law to senior officials holding posts since February 23, 2014

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD