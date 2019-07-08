SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

One of the beneficiaries of the Ukrainian TV Channel NewsOne is the co-owner of Russia's Promsvyazbank, through which the Kremlin finances the war against Ukraine, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has reported.

"We received information that the ultimate beneficiary, the owner of NewsOne is a Cypriot company, headed by the relevant citizens of the Republic of Cyprus. One of them is also the co-founder of another Cyprus company, which is the co-owner of Russian-based PJSC Promsvyazbank," Lutsenko told journalists.

According to him, Promsvyazbank is defined by the aggressor country as a bank through which the defense order of the Russian Federation is financed.

"Thus, the Russian bank, which provides funding, in particular, for the war against Ukraine, is connected through one person. On the other hand, it is the beneficiary of the Ukrainian TV Channel NewsOne. From my point of view, this is sufficient information for the National Security and Defense Council to apply sanctions to this TV channel," the prosecutor general said.

Lutsenko said on Facebook that information about the beneficial owners was received by the SBU and the General Prosecutor's Office.

"This information is sufficient for convening a National Security and Defense Council meeting and sanctioning the TV channel linked to terrorism. Such sanctions imply, in particular, the annulment of the licenses, a ban on using Ukraine's radio frequency resources and the termination of the provision of telecommunications services and the use of general-use telecommunications networks," he said.

Promsvyazbank is currently fully owned by the Russian Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimuschestvo). Its previous owners were brothers Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev.