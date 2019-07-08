Facts

17:49 08.07.2019

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

1 min read
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to unilaterally begin rebuilding a bridge near the village of Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk region if dismantling of fortifications built in the Russia-occupied area does not begin within a week.

"We will wait a week, eight days the most. If we don't see the other side dismantling [its fortification facilities], we will start building the bridge. I think we are ready for this," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with leaders of the European Union at the end of the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv on Monday

Tags: #zelensky #stanytsia_luhanska #ukraine #bridge
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:55 08.07.2019
SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

18:44 08.07.2019
EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

EU ready to issue EUR500 mln macro-financial aid to Kyiv after certain conditions fulfilled

18:34 08.07.2019
EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

17:57 08.07.2019
Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

17:46 08.07.2019
Tusk: Now the Minsk agreements must be fulfilled by both sides like never before, especially by Russia

Tusk: Now the Minsk agreements must be fulfilled by both sides like never before, especially by Russia

16:29 08.07.2019
Tymoshenko blames initiative of holding TV link with Russian channel on ex-president Poroshenko

Tymoshenko blames initiative of holding TV link with Russian channel on ex-president Poroshenko

16:24 08.07.2019
Ukraine-EU summit begins in Kyiv

Ukraine-EU summit begins in Kyiv

14:58 08.07.2019
Danyliuk confirms his interest in position of prime-minister

Danyliuk confirms his interest in position of prime-minister

14:23 08.07.2019
Presidential Office wants to expand lustration for elected officials

Presidential Office wants to expand lustration for elected officials

13:52 08.07.2019
Kremlin hails Russian-Ukrainian televised linkup initiative

Kremlin hails Russian-Ukrainian televised linkup initiative

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

Tusk: Now the Minsk agreements must be fulfilled by both sides like never before, especially by Russia

LATEST

Russia-occupation forces shell Ukrainian positions 17 times on July 8, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

PGO opens case on preparations by NewsOne TV to conduct TV link-up with Russia

VGTRK says no reason to cancel TV link with Ukrainian channel

Ukrainian TV channel NewsOne cancels TV linkup with Russia due to threats

Zelensky calls on Ukrainians to keep calm, not to fall for provocations, promises response

Seven parties can enter parliament

SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

Danyliuk regards announced TV link-up with Russia as provocation

One KIA, three WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD