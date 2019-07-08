Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to unilaterally begin rebuilding a bridge near the village of Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk region if dismantling of fortifications built in the Russia-occupied area does not begin within a week.

"We will wait a week, eight days the most. If we don't see the other side dismantling [its fortification facilities], we will start building the bridge. I think we are ready for this," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with leaders of the European Union at the end of the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv on Monday