Facts

13:30 08.07.2019

Zelensky calls on Ukrainians to keep calm, not to fall for provocations, promises response

1 min read
Zelensky calls on Ukrainians to keep calm, not to fall for provocations, promises response

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Ukrainians not to succumb to provocations against the background of a possible TV bridge between the Ukrainian TV channel NewsOne and the Russian channel "Russia," and reminded journalists of some Ukrainian channels that they are the fourth power and "servants of the people."

"I ask you to remain calm and not to succumb to provocations. Our reaction will be appropriate - for the sake of calm, order and information security of the country," Zelensky said in an address to the Ukrainians on Monday.

Separately, he appealed to Ukrainian journalists: "Someone bought the channels, but not you. You are not property! You are not the collection of Medvedchuk, not the servants of Rabinovych. You are the fourth power, you are also servants of the people."

Tags: #tele_bridge #zelensky #russia #ukraine_cyprus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:29 08.07.2019
Tymoshenko blames initiative of holding TV link with Russian channel on ex-president Poroshenko

Tymoshenko blames initiative of holding TV link with Russian channel on ex-president Poroshenko

15:35 08.07.2019
PGO opens case on preparations by NewsOne TV to conduct TV link-up with Russia

PGO opens case on preparations by NewsOne TV to conduct TV link-up with Russia

14:18 08.07.2019
VGTRK says no reason to cancel TV link with Ukrainian channel

VGTRK says no reason to cancel TV link with Ukrainian channel

13:34 08.07.2019
Ukrainian TV channel NewsOne cancels TV linkup with Russia due to threats

Ukrainian TV channel NewsOne cancels TV linkup with Russia due to threats

12:32 08.07.2019
SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

12:05 08.07.2019
Danyliuk regards announced TV link-up with Russia as provocation

Danyliuk regards announced TV link-up with Russia as provocation

11:34 08.07.2019
Parubiy urges SBU to react to NewsOne plans to hold tele-bridge with Russia 24 channel, deprive it of license

Parubiy urges SBU to react to NewsOne plans to hold tele-bridge with Russia 24 channel, deprive it of license

09:49 08.07.2019
Zelensky, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska

Zelensky, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska

09:36 08.07.2019
Ukraine, Russia have opportunities to continue gas talks

Ukraine, Russia have opportunities to continue gas talks

15:17 06.07.2019
Zelensky appoints Ihor Bondarenko head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

Zelensky appoints Ihor Bondarenko head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO opens case on preparations by NewsOne TV to conduct TV link-up with Russia

Ukrainian TV channel NewsOne cancels TV linkup with Russia due to threats

Seven parties can enter parliament

SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

Danyliuk regards announced TV link-up with Russia as provocation

LATEST

Ukraine-EU summit begins in Kyiv

Danyliuk confirms his interest in position of prime-minister

Presidential Office wants to expand lustration for elected officials

Kremlin hails Russian-Ukrainian televised linkup initiative

Seven parties can enter parliament

One KIA, three WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

One dies in light plane crash in Poltava region

Five documents on cooperation to be signed at Ukraine-EU summit

Ukraine requests for the first time to purchase military equipment through U.S. Defense Department

Ukraine becomes 'global hub' in supplies of illegal cigarettes to Europe over smuggling

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD