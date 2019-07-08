Zelensky calls on Ukrainians to keep calm, not to fall for provocations, promises response

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Ukrainians not to succumb to provocations against the background of a possible TV bridge between the Ukrainian TV channel NewsOne and the Russian channel "Russia," and reminded journalists of some Ukrainian channels that they are the fourth power and "servants of the people."

"I ask you to remain calm and not to succumb to provocations. Our reaction will be appropriate - for the sake of calm, order and information security of the country," Zelensky said in an address to the Ukrainians on Monday.

Separately, he appealed to Ukrainian journalists: "Someone bought the channels, but not you. You are not property! You are not the collection of Medvedchuk, not the servants of Rabinovych. You are the fourth power, you are also servants of the people."