Zelensky introduces new governor of Donetsk region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced military prosecutor Pavlo Kyrylenko as new head of Donetsk Regional State Administration. The president said Donbas is important and complicated, that the entire world and Ukraine are following events in eastern Ukraine.

"It's a challenge to head Donetsk region. Today, it is a very complicated part of Ukraine. You know that the entire world pays attention to what goes on in Donbas. During all my meetings abroad I raised this issue as a priority one. The most important thing is that all of Ukraine follows events in Donbas, because it is Ukraine," Zelensky said when introducing Kyrylenko in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on Friday.

Zelensky said "there were speculations in recent years that they are preventing others from speaking in Russian, saying that they are putting pressure on the Russian language."

"There are even those who say that it is necessary to ride on tanks to defend them. In order that there is no manipulation, let me continue speaking in Russian," Zelensky said and continued his speech in Russian.