Facts

17:18 05.07.2019

Zelensky introduces new governor of Donetsk region

1 min read
Zelensky introduces new governor of Donetsk region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced military prosecutor Pavlo Kyrylenko as new head of Donetsk Regional State Administration. The president said Donbas is important and complicated, that the entire world and Ukraine are following events in eastern Ukraine.

"It's a challenge to head Donetsk region. Today, it is a very complicated part of Ukraine. You know that the entire world pays attention to what goes on in Donbas. During all my meetings abroad I raised this issue as a priority one. The most important thing is that all of Ukraine follows events in Donbas, because it is Ukraine," Zelensky said when introducing Kyrylenko in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on Friday.

Zelensky said "there were speculations in recent years that they are preventing others from speaking in Russian, saying that they are putting pressure on the Russian language."

"There are even those who say that it is necessary to ride on tanks to defend them. In order that there is no manipulation, let me continue speaking in Russian," Zelensky said and continued his speech in Russian.

Tags: #zelensky #donetsk_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:57 05.07.2019
IMF mission may arrive in Ukraine in August

IMF mission may arrive in Ukraine in August

17:50 05.07.2019
Zelensky: Easing minds of residents of Russia-occupied Donbas needed, along with stable pension payments, comfortable checkpoint crossings

Zelensky: Easing minds of residents of Russia-occupied Donbas needed, along with stable pension payments, comfortable checkpoint crossings

13:52 05.07.2019
Zelensky dismisses three state assignees of AMCU

Zelensky dismisses three state assignees of AMCU

13:42 05.07.2019
Klimkin says hasn't talked with Zelensky after inauguration

Klimkin says hasn't talked with Zelensky after inauguration

13:31 05.07.2019
Zelensky will personally introduce new head of Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, appointed to replace Kuts

Zelensky will personally introduce new head of Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, appointed to replace Kuts

10:11 05.07.2019
Zelensky appoints Anatoliy Dublyk, Oleksandr Karpenko SBU deputy chiefs

Zelensky appoints Anatoliy Dublyk, Oleksandr Karpenko SBU deputy chiefs

10:05 05.07.2019
Zelensky appoints Tyvodar head of SBU's Main Investigative Department

Zelensky appoints Tyvodar head of SBU's Main Investigative Department

16:40 04.07.2019
Zelensky welcomes intention of Canadian deputies to send observer mission to Rada elections

Zelensky welcomes intention of Canadian deputies to send observer mission to Rada elections

14:33 04.07.2019
Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office asks Zelensky to explain his press secretary's statement re attacks on Donbas civilians

Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office asks Zelensky to explain his press secretary's statement re attacks on Donbas civilians

13:28 04.07.2019
Kolomoisky says he rarely is in touch with Zelensky, has not seen president since elections

Kolomoisky says he rarely is in touch with Zelensky, has not seen president since elections

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Juncker, Tusk, Mogherini, Hahn to represent EU at EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Mon

Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

Zelensky will personally introduce new head of Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, appointed to replace Kuts

CEC: New drawing will result in impossibility of timely printing necessary number of bulletins, their delivery to ballot stations

PGO asking for arrest of Yushchenko's property in case of aiding Yanukovych in possession of Mezhyhirya

LATEST

Juncker, Tusk, Mogherini, Hahn to represent EU at EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Mon

Ukrainian pole vault legend Bubka dismisses ex-Rio de Janeiro State governor's claim of being bribed in voting for 2016 Olympics host city

Poland announces search for witnesses of "OUN-UPA genocide"

Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

CEC: New drawing will result in impossibility of timely printing necessary number of bulletins, their delivery to ballot stations

PGO asking for arrest of Yushchenko's property in case of aiding Yanukovych in possession of Mezhyhirya

Portnov complains to SBI about Parubiy's delay in signing law on military standards for defense industry

Interior Ministry takes off ex-MP Ivaniushchenko from Party of Regions wanted list

Ukrainian special services detain former anti-aircraft gunner from Snizhne, over which MH17 was downed

OSCE cannot verify withdrawal of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD