Kachka may lead technical meeting in Washington on minerals agreement – Zelenskyy

The technical team in Washington will talk about the principles on which the future minerals agreement will be based, it may be led by Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I think the first meeting is technical. This will be one of the discussions. Important. Because we will be ready to talk about the principles on which we are ready to base the future agreement. This is a technical group, most likely headed by Deputy Minister of Economy Kachka," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists.

According to him, there will also be representatives of other ministries.

Bloomberg previously reported that a Ukrainian delegation would visit Washington at the end of the week of April 11-12, while the Ministry of Economy announced the participation of representatives of the Ministries of Economy, Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Finance.