Cabinet negotiating on joint Ukrainian-French production of patrol boats in Ukraine for needs of Ukraine's Border Service

The Ukrainian government is negotiating a joint Ukrainian-French production of patrol boats OCEA FPB 98 in Ukraine, which will be handed over to the Sea Guard of the State Border Service of Ukraine, the Uriadovy Portal has reported.

"The Sea Guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will receive 20 French patrol boats OCEA FPB 98!" the portal said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

The information notes that Ukraine and France are talking on the deployment of their joint production.