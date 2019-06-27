Facts

14:45 27.06.2019

'DPR,' 'LPR' heads agree with Medvedchuk on handing over four captives to Kyiv

Head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk has agreed with heads of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic" ("DPR" and "LPR") Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik to transferring four Ukrainian prisoners to Kyiv, said Verkhovna Rada deputy Vadym Rabinovych.

"It was decided to release four citizens of Ukraine (three of them are military men) held in Donetsk and Luhansk," Rabinovych wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

The talks held between Medvedchuk, for the one part, and Pushilin and Pasechnik, for the other, in Minsk on Thursday additionally addressed fulfillment of the Minsk Agreements, Rabinovych said.

He posted a photocopy of the list of Ukrainian captives who would be released.

According to the document, there are plans to release Ukrainian army serviceman Dmytro Velyky born in 1998, who was taken prisoner by the self-proclaimed 'Luhansk People's Republic' ('LPR') on September 11, 2016; Ukrainian army squad commander Yakov Veremeichyk born in 1986 captured by the 'LPR' on May 25, 2018; and first sergeant of the 53rd separate motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Maksym Horiayinov born in 1984 who was taken prisoner by the self-proclaimed 'Donetsk People's Republic' ('DPR') on May 22, 2017.

Kyiv will also receive Eduard Mikheyev born in 1964, who was detained by the 'LPR' State Security Ministry on October 16, 2017 and sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason by an 'LPR' military tribunal.

 

