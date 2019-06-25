Ukrainian delegation to PACE asks Rada to urgently consider suspension of Ukraine in work of PACE

The Ukrainian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has asked Ukrainian authorities to urgently consider the issue of suspending Ukraine's participation in the work of the PACE, and the issue of further participation of Ukraine in the bodies of the Council of Europe, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, MP from the People's Front parliamentary faction, Leonid Yemets has said.

"The decision of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE: 1) Stop participation in the work of the Parliamentary Assembly, except for the issues of depriving the rights of the Russian delegation. 2) The delegation appeals to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine regarding the need to urgently consider the issue of suspending Ukraine's participation in the PACE," he wrote on his page in the Facebook social network on Tuesday.

Also, according to the people's deputy, the delegation appeals to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine "regarding the further participation of Ukraine in the bodies of the Council of Europe."