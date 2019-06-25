Facts

10:15 25.06.2019

Resolution passed by PACE is evidence of derogation from declared standards, principles, values of Council of Europe – FM

Resolution passed by PACE is evidence of derogation from declared standards, principles, values of Council of Europe – FM

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has said that the resolution passed by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on strengthening the decision-making process of the Parliamentary Assembly concerning credentials and voting is an admissible cession to the Russian Federation, which has been engaged in military aggression against Ukraine since 2014, grossly violating the principles of the international law, including the rules of the Council of Europe, the press service of the ministry has reported.

"What happened today at PACE is evidence of derogation from the declared standards, principles and values of the Council of Europe as a result of unprecedented pressure and financial blackmail from the Russian Federation. Unfortunately, this happened as a result of frank connivance from a number of countries which leadership, on the one hand, emphasizes the need to stop the Russian aggression against Ukraine, and on the other hand, encourages the aggressor by making concessions to it," the ministry said in a report on Tuesday on its official website.

On the 70th anniversary of its founding, the Parliamentary Assembly lost its credibility, and can no longer play the role that the founding fathers endowed it.

"Despite the fact that today we have witnessed the defeat of European parliamentarism, the moral victory remains for those countries that did not support the destructive decisions in the Council of Europe. These were precisely those countries that in their recent history were either occupied by the USSR or today suffer from the Russian occupying power, which continues bringing aggression and killing their citizens. And they deserve to be considered real advocates of the values of the Europe, to which Ukraine belongs," the Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #pace #ukraine
