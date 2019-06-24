Holos party donors include financial director of Chumak, Kasta.ua co-founder, MacPaw director general

Holos party has revealed the names of its new donors, who are helping finance the pre-election campaign of the party in early parliamentary elections.

According to the party's website, Chumak Finance Director Andriy Levchuk, Kasta.ua Director Andriy Lohvin and MacPaw founder and Director General Oleksandr Kosovan are among the party's top donors.

The contributions of the businessmen have been personal donations. Amounts have not been specified.

"The dream of business is uniform rules of the game. But just dreaming is not enough, you need to influence and demand changes in a civilized way. Therefore, I believe that public assistance to transparent political forces is not a right, but a duty of a Ukrainian entrepreneur," Lohvin said.

Holos party leader Svyatoslav Vakarchuk is also a principle donor.

Vakarchuk last week revealed the party's top three donors. They include investment banker and Dragon Capital debt securities specialist Serhiy Furs, Jacobs Douwe Egberts Regional President for Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa Taras Lukachuk, as well as ex-Kyivstar President and founder of talented mathematicians Kontora Pi Petro Chernyshev.

According to the law on political parties in Ukraine, the total amount of a contribution in support of a political party from a citizen cannot exceed 400 times the minimum wage (UAH 1.67 million), and from a legal entity, 800 times the minimum wage.

Holos party officials said it accepts financial and other support, provided that donors do not influence the independence of the political force, do not question its reputation, do not contradict its values.