Ukrainian Security Service chief preparing Zelensky's visit to U.S.

Acting Ukrainian Security Service Chief Ivan Bakanov has discussed the pending visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States during his U.S. trip.

"Emphasis has been put on preparing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington DC, which is scheduled to take place shortly at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump," the Ukrainian Security Service said in a statement posted on Facebook on Saturday.

Bakanov conveyed strategic messages of the Ukrainian chief of state to the U.S. side. He reiterated the unwavering foreign policy of Ukraine and deepening of its Euro-Atlantic integration at a meeting with George Kent, the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State. The commitment of the new Ukrainian administration to the course of political and economic reforms, which will help Ukraine comply with the best European standards, was noted.

The sides focused on military-technical and energy cooperation and stressed the importance of the U.S. Congress' continuous support for the Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine.

A meeting with Fiona Hill, the Special Assistant to the U.S. President and Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs, addressed practical steps taken in the bilateral strategic partnership." Ukraine counts on the continuous and more intensive dialogue with representatives of the White House and the U.S. Department of State," Bakanov said.

Congresswoman and Congressional Ukrainian Caucus Co-chair Marcia Kaptur assured Bakanov of the support of U.S. lawmakers for Ukraine in the context of further deepening of bilateral security cooperation.

United States Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker said earlier that the precise date of Zelensky's visit to U.S. was unknown. According to Volker, President Trump had invited Zelensky to visit the White House but the visit date had yet to be coordinated.

He also said that a U.S. delegation might visit Kyiv shortly.