Rabinovych calls Ze!Team's position on land sales 'national catastrophe'

Co-chairman of Opposition Platform – for Life and member of parliament Vadym Rabinovych has called the statement of Servant of the People's Party leader Dmytro Razumkov about legislative framework to open the land market in Ukraine within a year a 'disaster,' the party's website said on Tuesday.

"The statement of Zelensky's team on the sale of land is a national catastrophe. The representative of the leading party in all opinion polls said loud and clear: we want to sell the land of Ukraine. Thus, it can be argued that today all the hopes we have placed on the land market are crumbling," Rabinovych said.

The politician is confident that if the authorities now allow the sale of land, then "dozens of generations will not forgive us for this."

"If we give up the majority in the parliament to Zelensky's party, which said honestly what it will do, we will not even have land. They stole money, they destroyed industry and they want land," the deputy said.

Rabinovych said the idea has been "introduced for a long time by the so-called Soros group. …I want everyone to understand: the plan of buying up Ukrainian land has long been hatched in the West - this is the Soros plan. Having introduced their people to us, they turned up the land sale operation several times, but in vain. And today, the Soros group came to power, which understands that in a fully plundered Ukraine the most valuable thing that can be is Ukrainian land," he said.

"Zelensky repeats what people around Poroshenko used to say: let's sell the land. And under the guise of all these stories and fables, they want to completely deprive us of the land - only foreigners will buy it, but we don't have a bit of land left. Do you really believe that the citizens of Ukraine in today's financial situation will be able to buy something? No! Therefore, the most terrible thing that could happen is what we were afraid of," Rabinovych said.

Rabinovych urged everyone to unite and, regardless of political bias, and stand against selling Ukraine's land.

"We must wake up and say to ourselves the following: we voted correctly for Zelensky in the presidential election in order to defeat Poroshenko's hydra. Today we need to forget about this team already because it will sell the country. We need to vote now, not with our heart, but with our heads and say 'Yes' to the real world and 'No' to the sale of land," Rabinovych said.