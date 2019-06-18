Holos party stands for limiting MPs' powers to two terms in a row

The Holos Party proposes to limit deputy powers to two full cadences in a row, starting from the next convocation, political leader Svyatoslav Vakarchuk said at a meeting with young people in Lviv.

"Not more than two cadenzas in a row is the answer of the Holos to today's mayhem of old politicians. It's time to put out them to a political pasture and give the right to vote to young specialists. We need to change the old political class as soon as possible. By changing the Rada staff, we will change Ukraine," press service of the Holos party quoted Vakarchuk as saying on Tuesday.

"There's nothing to do in the parliament for more than ten years in a row. Those who want to change the country can join the executive branch or local authority after a deputy's term," added the leader of the Holos party.