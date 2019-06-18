Klimkin considers Zelensky's visit to Paris, Berlin 'armed reconnaissance'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said President Volodymyr Zelensky's visits to France and Germany will determine the intention of both countries in the future to defend Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"People ask why I called Zelensky's visit to Paris and Berlin 'armed reconnaissance.' Because much depends on the visit, including the desire of Macron and Merkel to influence the return of Russia's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), an array of gas-related deals, their shared approach to the fate of Russia-occupied Ukrainian territory and, most importantly, their desire to defend it," Klimkin said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Klimkin also said German and French political circles are made up not only of Ukraine's friends, although they account for the majority.

"It is very important to keep this balance," Klimkin said.

As reported, Zelensky on June 17 paid an official visit to France.

On June 18, Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are discussing the Minsk agreements and reforms in Ukraine, according to Germany's Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.