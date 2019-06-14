Top 50 on Poroshenko's party list includes five govt members, seven People's Front MPs

The European Solidarity party on Thursday unveiled a list of 50 MP candidates running from on the party ticket in Ukraine's early parliamentary elections.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the first ten of the party list has not changed since June 9, when the party congress was held in Kyiv and the first ten candidates were introduced.

Among the MP candidates are five members of the Cabinet of Ministers, in particular, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze (No. 10), First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv (No. 12), Minister for Veterans Iryna Friz (No. 13), Deputy Prime Minister Viacheslav Kyrylenko (No. 38) and Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko (No. 39).

In addition, the list includes seven MPs from the People's Front faction - Viktoria Siumar (No. 16 on the European Solidarity list), Mykola Velychkovych (No. 19), Tetiana Chornovil (No. 27), Andriy Levus (No. 29), Volodymyr Soliar (No. 40), Serhiy Vysotsky (No. 44), and Ihor Lapin (No. 49).

The party list is headed by party leader and fifth Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. The No. 2 on the list is Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy (No. 2).

Next on the list are First Deputy Parliament Speaker Iryna Gerashchenko (No. 3), Commander of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zabrodsky (No. 4), and singer Sofiya Fedyna (No. 4).

The top ten also includes leader of the Crimean Tatar people, MP Mustafa Dzhemilev (No. 6), commander of the Hospitallers medical battalion Yana Zinkevych (No. 7), deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Akhtem Chiygoz (No. 8), and former Lviv Regional Governor Oleh Syniutka (No. 9).

Running for parliament on the party ticket are also 11 deputies of the European Solidarity faction, in particular, faction leader Artur Herasymov (No. 11), Nina Yuzhanina (No. 14), Iryna Lutsenko (No. 15), Volodymyr Ariev (No. 17), Serhiy Alekseyev (No. 20), Ruslan Kniazevych (No. 21), Maksym Savrasov (No. 22), Maria Ionova (No. 23), Oleksandr Chernenko (No. 34), Ihor Artiushenko (No. 41) and Oleksandr Bryhynets (No. 45).

Former Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies Rostyslav Pavlenko (No. 18) and Director of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance Volodymyr Viatrovych (No. 25) are also running for parliament on the European Solidarity list.

The No. 32 on the list is a volunteer and former freelance adviser to President Poroshenko, Yuriy Biriukov, followed by political analyst Serhiy Taran (No. 33), as well as bloggers Andriy Karpov (No. 31), Oleksiy Petrov (No. 37), and Oleh Boldyrev (No. 48).

In addition, the top fifty includes Kyiv City Council deputy from the Solidarity faction Andriy Andreyev, head of the youth wing of the party Dinara Gabibulaeva, head of the Mykolaiv regional branch of the European Solidarity party Mykhailo Talpa (No. 42), fighter of the 95th separate assault brigade Oleksandr Pohrebysky (No. 43), and Kherson City Council Secretary Olena Ursulenko (No. 46).

Liudmyla Obertynska, head of the department of ideological work and media support of the party's main office, closes the list of 50 candidates.