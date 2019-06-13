Batkivshchyna names first 50 MP candidates on its party ticket

The Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association has named the first 50 MP candidates running on the party ticket in early parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019.

The list was published on the party's website on Wednesday, June 12.

Batkivshchyna held its congress on June 10 and approved a list of top five candidates running for parliament. Batkivshchyna party leader Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Osnova party, independent MP Serhiy Taruta, as well as former Chief of Ukraine's SBU Security Service Valentyn Nalyvaichenko, have led the election list. The top five also includes Serhiy Sobolev, deputy chairman of the Batkivshchyna faction in parliament, and Olena Kondratiuk, a people's deputy from this faction.

In the top ten are also current MPs Ivan Kyrylenko, Andriy Kozhemiakin, Hryhoriy Nemyria, Serhiy Vlasenko, and Valeriy Dubil.

Next on the list are Batkivshchyna faction deputies Oleksandr Abdullin (No. 11) and Ivan Krulko (No. 12).

No. 17 is MP Olha Belkova, who was elected to the current parliament from the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko.

In addition, Batkivshchyna's election list include incumbent party MPs Aliona Shkrum (No. 22), Vadym Ivchenko (No. 24), Serhiy Yevtushok (No. 25), Oleksiy Riabchyn (No. 32), and Oleksandra Kuzhel (No. 37).

No. 18 on the list is former Minister for Housing and Utility Services Oleksiy Kucherenko.

Running for parliament on Batkivshchyna's ticket are also former Batkivshchyna MPs Anzhelika Labunska (No. 13), Vitaliy Danilov (No. 16) and Andriy Pavlovsky (No. 48).

No. 30 on the list is Markiyan Lubkivsky, an advisor to former Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine Valentyn Nalyvaichenko (No. 3 on the list), and No. 41 is former Head of Luhansk Regional State Administration Iryna Verihina.

No. 38 is First Deputy Chairman of Odesa Regional Council and co-owner of the Bereg Group holding Oleh Radkovsky.

No. 39 is Cherkasy City Council deputy from Batkivshchyna Yuriy Trenkin.

Sumy Regional Council deputy from the Batkivshchyna faction Kateryna Prykhodko closes the top 50.