18:48 12.06.2019

Georgian defense minister, Turkish counterpart discuss Ankara's participation in Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration

Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria thanked Turkey for its support to Georgia's integration into NATO during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Wednesday, the press service for the Georgian Defense Ministry said.

The meeting took place in the city of Qabala, Azerbaijan, where the trilateral talks between the defense ministries of Georgia, Turkey, and Azerbaijan had been held earlier on Wednesday.

Izoria and Akar discussed the Turkish military's involvement in the development of the Georgian Defense Forces, the increase of the latter's compatibility with the NATO forces, and Turkey's assistance in preparations for Georgia's integration into NATO.

"Security of the Black Sea was one of the main subjects of the meeting," the press service for the Georgian Defense Ministry said.

Izoria told his Turkish counterpart that Georgia is ready to contribute to the strengthening of the Black Sea region's security architecture. The county continues working with NATO "as part of specific joint events" on this track, he said.

