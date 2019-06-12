Rada profile committee sends application about violation of law by Health ministry to law enforcers

The Verkhovna Rada committee for healthcare has sent an application about violation of legislation by the Health Ministry and the National Health Service of Ukraine to law enforcement agencies, Deputy Committee Head Oleh Musiy said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to him, it is, in particular, about the Central Database (CDB) of the e-Health platform, which, according to Musiy, made the personal data of patients unprotected.

"Our committee, having considered these issues in a roundtable, sent relevant appeals from members of the committee to law enforcement agencies and to the ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada for human rights. After all, thanks to the criminal acts of the Health Ministry of and the National Health Service, all personal data became unprotected," he said.

According to the deputy, all the data is entered into the CDB through 17 medical information systems operating in the country, of which only two have an information security certificate.

In addition, Musiy reported that the ministry spent loan funds for the development of the CDB, which in 2014 was developed and provided to the Health Ministry for free.

"The ministry's leaders embezzled $14,500 from international funds that were transferred to the development of what was provided free of charge [CDB]. This fact was recorded by the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine. Then this non-existing product [e-Health], which includes CDB containing all patient data appears to be managed by the National Health Service, but the National Health Service responded that they received this database from the Health Ministry, and the Health Ministry told us that they never had the CDB. Thus, $3.5 million was stolen by the team ministries through pseudo-public organizations that were supposed to develop this database," he said.

According to Musiy, he had previously appealed to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) with a statement about the existence of a crime, based on the report of the Accounting Chamber. However, NABU found no reason to initiate criminal proceedings.

Earlier, Head of the National Health Service Oleh Petrenko told the Interfax-Ukraine that the CDB of the e-Health platform complies with the current legislation of Ukraine on information protection, it is safe for entering and storing electronic data.

He said that the medical information systems, through which medical institutions work with the CDB, were tested for compliance with the technical conditions in accordance with the programs developed by the state-owned enterprise E-Health and approved by the National Health Service. They are approved to work with the CDB. The communication channels between the medical information systems and the CDB are also reliably protected, which is verified by rigorous cybersecurity tests.