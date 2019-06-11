Riaboshapka: Vladyslav Bukharev appointed chief of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service

Vladyslav Bukharev, who is a member of the Batkivschyna parliamentary faction, has been appointed chief of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service.

"A decree has been signed to appoint the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service ... Vladyslav Bukharev has been appointed," said deputy head of the Presidential Administration Ruslan Riaboshapka at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

As reported, the then President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on March 13, 2019, dismissed Yehor Bozhok from the post of head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Vladyslav Bukharev is a lieutenant general of the tax police. In 2014, he worked at the Security Service of Ukraine as first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine and simultaneously headed the Main Department for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime. He was also an officer for special assignments for the SBU's chief.