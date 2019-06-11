Facts

16:11 11.06.2019

Zelensky asks parliament to dismiss chief prosecutor Lutsenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, to give its consent to the dismissal of Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, deputy presidential chief of staff Ruslan Riaboshapka has said.

"A motion has been signed to dismiss Prosecutor General Lutsenko," Riaboshapka said at a news briefing near the presidential administration's building in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The motion is about to be handed over to parliament, he said.

Riaboshapka explained the initiation of the Prosecutor General's dismissal as follows: "There is a legal position that is connected with the fact that despite changes in the law on the prosecutor’s office that the prosecutor general should not have a degree in law, other provisions of the law on the prosecutor's office say that only be a person with a degree in law could work as a prosecutor at the Prosecutor General's Office."

Riaboshapka stressed that a prosecutor performs procedural functions, respectively, he or she must have both a degree in law and relevant experience in the field of law.

