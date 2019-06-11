Zelensky says decision to dissolve Rada meets all criteria of legality

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed confidence at a meeting of the Constitutional Court that his decision to dissolve the Verkhovna Rada and call snap parliamentary elections meets all the criteria of legality.

"It's not for me to tell you what the spirit and the letter of the law means. I'm sure that the decision to dissolve the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine meets both criteria," Zelensky said at a meeting of the Constitutional Court in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"I think that you will make a fair decision, of which we will not be ashamed," the president added.

Then he gave the floor to his representative in the Constitutional Court, Fedir Venislavsky, and left the hall.

"I am leaving the hall so that they don't say that the decision was made under pressure," Zelensky said.

After that, the Constitutional Court proceeded to the direct consideration of the case on the merits.