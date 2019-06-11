Facts

10:51 11.06.2019

Zelensky says decision to dissolve Rada meets all criteria of legality

1 min read
Zelensky says decision to dissolve Rada meets all criteria of legality

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed confidence at a meeting of the Constitutional Court that his decision to dissolve the Verkhovna Rada and call snap parliamentary elections meets all the criteria of legality.

"It's not for me to tell you what the spirit and the letter of the law means. I'm sure that the decision to dissolve the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine meets both criteria," Zelensky said at a meeting of the Constitutional Court in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"I think that you will make a fair decision, of which we will not be ashamed," the president added.

Then he gave the floor to his representative in the Constitutional Court, Fedir Venislavsky, and left the hall.

"I am leaving the hall so that they don't say that the decision was made under pressure," Zelensky said.

After that, the Constitutional Court proceeded to the direct consideration of the case on the merits.

Tags: #zelensky #constitutional_court #verkhovna_rada #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:19 11.06.2019
Zelensky appoints acting heads of 12 regional state administrations

Zelensky appoints acting heads of 12 regional state administrations

16:29 11.06.2019
Riaboshapka: Vladyslav Bukharev appointed chief of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service

Riaboshapka: Vladyslav Bukharev appointed chief of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service

16:23 11.06.2019
Zelensky asks Rada to appoint Prystaiko Ukrainian FM instead of Klimkin

Zelensky asks Rada to appoint Prystaiko Ukrainian FM instead of Klimkin

16:11 11.06.2019
Zelensky asks parliament to dismiss chief prosecutor Lutsenko

Zelensky asks parliament to dismiss chief prosecutor Lutsenko

15:06 11.06.2019
Fire in Odesa psychiatric hospital could be caused by outside source of ignition

Fire in Odesa psychiatric hospital could be caused by outside source of ignition

14:19 11.06.2019
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Tuesday

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Tuesday

11:09 11.06.2019
Biletsky, Yarosh, Tarasenko among top five candidates on Svoboda's election list

Biletsky, Yarosh, Tarasenko among top five candidates on Svoboda's election list

10:51 11.06.2019
Zelensky dismisses Kutsyk as head of State Affairs Department, entrusts duties to his deputy

Zelensky dismisses Kutsyk as head of State Affairs Department, entrusts duties to his deputy

09:55 11.06.2019
Ukraine beats Luxembourg in Euro 2020 qualifier

Ukraine beats Luxembourg in Euro 2020 qualifier

09:52 11.06.2019
Cabinet publishes resolution on GTS separation under ownership unbundling model

Cabinet publishes resolution on GTS separation under ownership unbundling model

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky appoints acting heads of 12 regional state administrations

Zelensky asks Rada to appoint Prystaiko Ukrainian FM instead of Klimkin

Zelensky asks parliament to dismiss chief prosecutor Lutsenko

Fire in Odesa psychiatric hospital could be caused by outside source of ignition

Zelensky dismisses Kutsyk as head of State Affairs Department, entrusts duties to his deputy

LATEST

1+1 Media accuses State Film Agency of deliberately delaying renewal of license for showing Svaty series

Poroshenko has no procedural status in cases opened after Kriuchkov's claims – SAPO chief

Zelensky Administration recommends Lutsenko pay attention to visits of Boiko and Medvedchuk to Russia

Zelensky says all regional governors should be dismissed

Ex-Head of Crimea Appeals Court Chernobuk released from custody – Ukraine's Crimea PGO

Murayev heads Opposition Bloc's list at elections to Rada

Groysman says there is no danger to drinking water in cities along Ros River

Volker wishes Kuchma success representing Ukraine in TCG

First five candidates on Servant of the People party ticket named

Members of parliament candidates for European Solidary party include Parubiy, Gerashchenko, Zabrodsky, Dzhemilev, Klympush-Tsintsadze

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD