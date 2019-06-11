Ukraine beats Luxembourg in Euro 2020 qualifier

Ukraine's national football team has earned another victory in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Ukraine defeated Luxembourg 1-0 at Arena Lviv on Monday evening. Roman Yaremchuk scored the only goal in the sixth minute.

In another Group B match, Serbia, which lost 0-5 to Ukraine last Friday, hammered Lithuania 4-1.

Ukraine now tops the group with ten points from four matches. Luxembourg has four points from four matches, and Serbia has four points from three matches. Nations League winner Portugal, which has played two matches so far, collected only two points. Lithuania has a point from three games.