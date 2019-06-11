Facts

09:55 11.06.2019

Ukraine beats Luxembourg in Euro 2020 qualifier

1 min read
Ukraine beats Luxembourg in Euro 2020 qualifier

Ukraine's national football team has earned another victory in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Ukraine defeated Luxembourg 1-0 at Arena Lviv on Monday evening. Roman Yaremchuk scored the only goal in the sixth minute.

In another Group B match, Serbia, which lost 0-5 to Ukraine last Friday, hammered Lithuania 4-1.

Ukraine now tops the group with ten points from four matches. Luxembourg has four points from four matches, and Serbia has four points from three matches. Nations League winner Portugal, which has played two matches so far, collected only two points. Lithuania has a point from three games.

Tags: #luxembourg #ukraine #football
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:52 11.06.2019
Cabinet publishes resolution on GTS separation under ownership unbundling model

Cabinet publishes resolution on GTS separation under ownership unbundling model

12:14 10.06.2019
Ukraine preparing euro-denominated seven-year eurobonds, to start road show on June 10 – source

Ukraine preparing euro-denominated seven-year eurobonds, to start road show on June 10 – source

17:28 08.06.2019
U.S. delegation in Odesa studies Centaur assault boats

U.S. delegation in Odesa studies Centaur assault boats

17:08 08.06.2019
Parubiy hopes Lithuania, Poland to toughen sanction pressure on Russia

Parubiy hopes Lithuania, Poland to toughen sanction pressure on Russia

16:57 08.06.2019
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine alarmed with requirements to international supervisory board members of SOE to file declarations

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine alarmed with requirements to international supervisory board members of SOE to file declarations

16:46 08.06.2019
Saakashvili's party to independently take part in parliamentary election in Ukraine

Saakashvili's party to independently take part in parliamentary election in Ukraine

16:13 08.06.2019
G7 Ambassadors welcome Constitutional Court's decision declaring e-declaration requirement for anti-corruption activists unconstitutional

G7 Ambassadors welcome Constitutional Court's decision declaring e-declaration requirement for anti-corruption activists unconstitutional

15:28 08.06.2019
Speaker of Seimas notes role of Verkhovna Rada for continued support of IMF

Speaker of Seimas notes role of Verkhovna Rada for continued support of IMF

14:42 08.06.2019
Seimas of Lithuania recognizes 1944 Crimean Tatars deportation genocide

Seimas of Lithuania recognizes 1944 Crimean Tatars deportation genocide

14:42 08.06.2019
Seimas of Lithuania recognizes 1944 Crimean Tatars deportation genocide

Seimas of Lithuania recognizes 1944 Crimean Tatars deportation genocide

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky Administration recommends Lutsenko pay attention to visits of Boiko and Medvedchuk to Russia

Zelensky says all regional governors should be dismissed

Ex-Head of Crimea Appeals Court Chernobuk released from custody – Ukraine's Crimea PGO

Murayev heads Opposition Bloc's list at elections to Rada

Groysman says there is no danger to drinking water in cities along Ros River

LATEST

Poroshenko has no procedural status in cases opened after Kriuchkov's claims – SAPO chief

Zelensky Administration recommends Lutsenko pay attention to visits of Boiko and Medvedchuk to Russia

Zelensky says all regional governors should be dismissed

Ex-Head of Crimea Appeals Court Chernobuk released from custody – Ukraine's Crimea PGO

Murayev heads Opposition Bloc's list at elections to Rada

Groysman says there is no danger to drinking water in cities along Ros River

Volker wishes Kuchma success representing Ukraine in TCG

First five candidates on Servant of the People party ticket named

Members of parliament candidates for European Solidary party include Parubiy, Gerashchenko, Zabrodsky, Dzhemilev, Klympush-Tsintsadze

Counterintelligence activities involving radical Russians stepped up on Ukraine-Moldova border - SBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD