12:44 10.06.2019

Volker wishes Kuchma success representing Ukraine in TCG

 U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has wished ex-President Leonid Kuchma success heading Ukraine's delegation to the Trilateral Contract Group (TCG).

Kuchma's press secretary Darka Olifer on Facebook said the message "with words of respect and goodwill" was received this week.

"We are impressed by Kuchma's steadfastness and dedication and wish him success representing Ukraine at the TCG," Olifer said, citing the well wishes

As reported, on Monday, June 3, 2019, President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced Kuchma as the head of Ukraine's TCG delegation.

Tags: #volker #tcg
