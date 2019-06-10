Facts

First five candidates on Servant of the People party ticket named

Head of the Servant of the People party Dmytro Razumkov, the president's representative in parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, presidential advisor Iryna Venediktova, head of the council of volunteers at the Defense Ministry in 2014-2017 David Arakhamia and expert on anti-corruption policy and digitalization Halyna Yanchenko have headed the election list of the Servant of the People party.

The top five candidates were introduced at a party congress in Kyiv on Sunday, June 9.

The top ten also includes head of the digital sector of the Servant of the People party Mykhailo Fedorov, head of the party's campaign headquarters Oleksandr Korniyenko, expert on tax and anti-corruption legislation Anastasia Krasnosilska, media manager Oleksandr Tkachenko, and Greco-Roman wrestler, world champion Zhan Beleniuk.

The following ten candidates on the party ticket are expert on education Serhiy Babak, candidate of economic sciences Vladyslav Krykliy, expert in the field of development and construction Olena Shuliak, public and political figure, human rights activist Dmytro Natalukha, film producer Yelyzaveta Yasko, expert in the fuel and energy complex Oleksiy Orzhel, energy expert Andriy Herus, medical expert, doctor Mhkhailo Radutsky, expert on law enforcement and judicial systems Denys Monastyrsky, and expert on taxation, public finance, banking law Danylo Hetmantsev.

Tags: #elections #servant_people
