Seimas of Lithuania recognizes 1944 Crimean Tatars deportation genocide

The Seimas of Republic of Lithuania has backed the resolution on recognizing the deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 by the government of the Soviet Union as an act of genocide, Speaker of the Seimas Viktoras Pranckietis has said.

"Yesterday resolutions were adopted on recognizing the genocide of the Crimean Tatars in the Soviet Union, today this act was handed to the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatars," Pranckietis said at the opening of the tenth session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Seimas of Republic of Lithuania and Senate of Republic of Poland "Security. Development. Democracy. Strong Together" in Kyiv on Friday.

He called on the international community to be in solidarity with Lithuania on this issue and to continue the policy of non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation.