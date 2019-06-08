Ukraine defeats Serbia 5:0 in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Ukrainian national football team has defeated Serbian football national team 5:0 in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The match was held late on Friday in Lviv on the Lviv Arena.

Viktor Tsygankov scored two goals. Yevhen Konoplyanka scored one goal early second-half, then Roman Yaremchuk and later Konoplyanka made it 5-0.

The result kept the Ukrainians top of the group on seven points from three games. Luxembourg has four points after three matches, Portugal two points after two games, Lithuania and Serbia one point each after two matches.

Ukraine is to play with Luxembourg on June 10 in Lviv.