Facts

11:20 08.06.2019

Two KIA, five WIA amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

3 min read
Two KIA, five WIA amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 28 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, including three times using 152mm and 122mmm artillery banned by Minsk agreements, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as killed in action (KIA) and another five as wounded in action (WIA), and seven soldiers were injured in battlefield, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"As a result of enemy attacks, two soldiers of the United Forces were killed, five were wounded in action and seven soldiers were injured in battlefield. For each attack the enemy received an adequate response," the JFO headquarters (HQ) said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

It is also reported that the militants fired at Ukrainian positions using the armament of infantry fighting vehicles, anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and automatic small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok (East) operational-tactical group the hybrid military forces 21 times attacked positions of JFO: near Novoselivka 2 – using 152mm artillery, 82mm caliber mortars and grenade launchers; five times near Pavlopil – using grenade launchers of various systems, machine guns and small arms; four times near Vodiane – using the armament of infantry fighting vehicles, anti-tank rocket launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms; near Novooleksandrivka 2 – 152mm artillery, 82mm mortars; twice near Maryinka – 82mm mortars and small arms; twice near Novohryhorivka – grenade launchers and machine guns; near Hnutove – automatic grenade launchers and small arms; Mykolayivka – anti-tank grenade launchers; and Avdiyivka – automatic grenade launchers and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever (North) operational-tactical group, JFO positions were shelled seven times: near Novoluhanske – using 122mm artillery and 120mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms; Stanytsia-Luhanska – using small arms; once near Krymske – 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms; twice near Travneve – using the armament of an infantry fighting vehicle, automatic grenade launchers; Zaitseve – grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

According to Ukrainian intelligence on June 6, two militants were killed and one wounded.

"From the beginning of the current day, the enemy once shelled the positions of the JFO," the press center said.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the militants shelled the Ukrainian positions: near Shyrokyne – using large-caliber machine guns.

"The JFO forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, while respecting the conditions of the ceasefire," JFO HQ said.

Tags: #donbas #ukraine #jfo #russia #kia #wia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:08 08.06.2019
Parubiy hopes Lithuania, Poland to toughen sanction pressure on Russia

Parubiy hopes Lithuania, Poland to toughen sanction pressure on Russia

16:57 08.06.2019
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine alarmed with requirements to international supervisory board members of SOE to file declarations

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine alarmed with requirements to international supervisory board members of SOE to file declarations

16:46 08.06.2019
Saakashvili's party to independently take part in parliamentary election in Ukraine

Saakashvili's party to independently take part in parliamentary election in Ukraine

16:13 08.06.2019
G7 Ambassadors welcome Constitutional Court's decision declaring e-declaration requirement for anti-corruption activists unconstitutional

G7 Ambassadors welcome Constitutional Court's decision declaring e-declaration requirement for anti-corruption activists unconstitutional

15:28 08.06.2019
Speaker of Seimas notes role of Verkhovna Rada for continued support of IMF

Speaker of Seimas notes role of Verkhovna Rada for continued support of IMF

14:42 08.06.2019
Seimas of Lithuania recognizes 1944 Crimean Tatars deportation genocide

Seimas of Lithuania recognizes 1944 Crimean Tatars deportation genocide

14:42 08.06.2019
Seimas of Lithuania recognizes 1944 Crimean Tatars deportation genocide

Seimas of Lithuania recognizes 1944 Crimean Tatars deportation genocide

14:30 08.06.2019
Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania shows unity in countering Russian aggression

Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania shows unity in countering Russian aggression

14:14 08.06.2019
Samopomich party leader heads party's list of candidates in Rada election

Samopomich party leader heads party's list of candidates in Rada election

13:48 08.06.2019
Doors to EU, NATO should remain open for Ukraine

Doors to EU, NATO should remain open for Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Samopomich party leader heads party's list of candidates in Rada election

Leader of Strength and Honor party Smeshko names first ten leaders on list of candidates in parliamentary election

Ukraine defeats Serbia 5:0 in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Soldiers in JFO area have full right to return fire under own decision

Putin says hoping to meet new Ukrainian president one day but does not yet know what kind of politician Zelensky will make

LATEST

Leader of Strength and Honor party Smeshko names first ten leaders on list of candidates in parliamentary election

Ukraine defeats Serbia 5:0 in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Ukraine defeats Serbia 5:0 in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Soldiers in JFO area have full right to return fire under own decision

Putin says hoping to meet new Ukrainian president one day but does not yet know what kind of politician Zelensky will make

Poroshenko calls on intelligence to inform Zelensky of Russia's full control over occupied Donbas

Zelensky discusses High Anti-Corruption Court launch with its leaders, Supreme Court president

Prosecutor General's Office files three cases after appeals to ban return fire in Donbas, resume trade with occupied areas

Ukrainian Strategy Party decides to run in parliamentary elections, confirms candidates, program

Financial activity of Ukraine's Football Federation not connected with Lutsenko, his son, friends

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD