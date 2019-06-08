Two KIA, five WIA amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 28 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, including three times using 152mm and 122mmm artillery banned by Minsk agreements, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as killed in action (KIA) and another five as wounded in action (WIA), and seven soldiers were injured in battlefield, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"As a result of enemy attacks, two soldiers of the United Forces were killed, five were wounded in action and seven soldiers were injured in battlefield. For each attack the enemy received an adequate response," the JFO headquarters (HQ) said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

It is also reported that the militants fired at Ukrainian positions using the armament of infantry fighting vehicles, anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and automatic small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok (East) operational-tactical group the hybrid military forces 21 times attacked positions of JFO: near Novoselivka 2 – using 152mm artillery, 82mm caliber mortars and grenade launchers; five times near Pavlopil – using grenade launchers of various systems, machine guns and small arms; four times near Vodiane – using the armament of infantry fighting vehicles, anti-tank rocket launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms; near Novooleksandrivka 2 – 152mm artillery, 82mm mortars; twice near Maryinka – 82mm mortars and small arms; twice near Novohryhorivka – grenade launchers and machine guns; near Hnutove – automatic grenade launchers and small arms; Mykolayivka – anti-tank grenade launchers; and Avdiyivka – automatic grenade launchers and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever (North) operational-tactical group, JFO positions were shelled seven times: near Novoluhanske – using 122mm artillery and 120mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms; Stanytsia-Luhanska – using small arms; once near Krymske – 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms; twice near Travneve – using the armament of an infantry fighting vehicle, automatic grenade launchers; Zaitseve – grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

According to Ukrainian intelligence on June 6, two militants were killed and one wounded.

"From the beginning of the current day, the enemy once shelled the positions of the JFO," the press center said.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the militants shelled the Ukrainian positions: near Shyrokyne – using large-caliber machine guns.

"The JFO forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, while respecting the conditions of the ceasefire," JFO HQ said.