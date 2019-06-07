Facts

18:32 07.06.2019

Poroshenko calls on intelligence to inform Zelensky of Russia's full control over occupied Donbas

The fifth president of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko has called on the country's intelligence services to inform incumbent state leaders that Russia is in total control of occupied territories of Donbas.

"I urge intelligence to inform the leaders of the state that every position, starting from platoon commander, are officers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Russia fully controls everything that has been happening in Donbas. The ruble is the currency there. Russian soldiers are there. They hand out Russian passports there," Poroshenko said on Facebook on Friday.

Poroshenko said President Volodymyr Zelensky made a dangerous statement that allegedly Russia had lost the control of the armed forces located in the occupied territory.

"This is absolutely untrue! It sounds like an invitation to Russia to come to Donbas to legitimize the occupation," Poroshenko said.

He said responsibility for the death of two Ukrainian soldiers and injuries of several soldiers in Donbas early on Friday is with the Russian commanders who gave the order to open fire.

