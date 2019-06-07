Facts

12:01 07.06.2019

Azov fighters killed and wounded amid night attacks of Russia-led forces in Donetsk region

Two servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" (military unit 3057) were killed and eight more were injured in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area during attacks by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas on Friday night, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has said.

"The enemy mine of 120 mm caliber hit the dugout near the village of Novoluhanske, Bakhmut district, at night on June 7. Two soldiers of the Azov National Guard (military unit 3057) were killed during the shelling, another eight soldiers received injuries of varying degrees of severity," the Interior Ministry said on Facebook.

