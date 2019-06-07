All 10 children of Susliak family return to Ukraine from Georgia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine continues working on the possibility of returning to the homeland of Ukrainian woman Yulia Susliak, who is suspected of trafficking of children in Georgia, all 10 of her children have already returned to Ukraine.

"They are at home. And we are working to get their mother back home as soon as possible," said Vasyl Kyrylych, the spokesman for the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Friday morning.

According to him, all the children arrived in Ukraine at night.

As reported, the children were in local foster families and social institutions in Georgia, and their mother, Yulia Susliak, was detained. Yulia and her husband, Yuriy, are suspected of child trafficking.