Ukraine to honor its int'l obligations

Ukraine will be honoring its international obligations, including those in relations with international financial institutions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at his meeting with European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis.

"The Ukrainian president pledged Ukraine's commitment to international obligations, including those in relations with international financial institutions," the Ukrainian presidential press service said in a statement on Tuesday night.

Zelensky informed Dombrovskis about results of his meeting with representatives of the International Monetary Fund and said they "reached an understanding on further steps to be taken in cooperation with the IMF," the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian presidential administration said on Twitter that Zelensky dismissed as rumors the allegedly planned default of Ukraine at his meeting with Dombrovskis.