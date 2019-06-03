Yarosh to run for Rada on Svoboda party ticket

Dmytro Yarosh, a former leader of the Right Sector organization and an unaffiliated member of the Verkhovna Rada, has agreed to run in the early election to the Verkhovna Rada on the ticket of the Svoboda party.

"There is an ongoing war in Ukraine, and therefore we need to leave all disagreements, misunderstandings, and unhealthy ambitions in the past and show the entire nation an example of consolidation before the threat of the elimination of our absolute value - the state. The All-Ukrainian Association Svoboda should become the basis for a single nationalist ticket. I support the nationalist consolidation process and have given my consent to run in these early elections on the unified nationalist ticket," Yarosh wrote on Facebook on Monday.

"The best anti-viral remedy for the virus of pro-Moscow revanchism is Ukrainian nationalism," and therefore nationalists must be represented in the Verkhovna Rada and have a strong faction there, he said.

"The nationalists can achieve this only if they unite based on clear ideological, program-based, and moral principles. As far as I know, the unification process in the nationalist environment is going ahead successfully, and Ukrainians will have the chance to give their votes for a ticket of unified nationalists," Yarosh said.

The early elections to the Verkhovna Rada are scheduled for July 21.